Bray Wyatt’s First Title Defense Confirmed For WWE Smackdown Live, Emmalina’s Debut Is Not Complete (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

WWE aired a preview for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live and confirmed Bray Wyatt’s first title defense, and he will defend against former champion John Cena tomorrow night.

WWE Smackdown Live takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California tomorrow night.

The Makeover… Stalled

After much hype and fanfare (and delay), Emmalina made her debut on RAW tonight. She came to the entrance ramp and talked about how the fans have waited for 17 weeks for her to transform into Emmalina, but said her transformation from Emmalina to Emma is not finished before she walked away.

