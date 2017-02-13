Bayley Comments On Tonight’s Title Match, Neville In Action On 205 Live This Week, Matches Taped For WWE Main Event

.@ItsBayleyWWE is in the MAIN EVENT TONIGHT on #RAW, facing @MsCharlotteWWE for the Women’s Title! And she’s going to make it count! pic.twitter.com/c9sKpKUcmC — WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017

WWE RAW

The above video features Bayley talking about tonight’s RAW Women’s Championship match against Charlotte Flair. Bayley talks about having nervous energy because she’s going to main event tonight. She compares it to Lita winning the title in the main event, then says she’s going to make the most of tonight and achieve her dream by winning the title.

205 Live

WWE confirmed TJ Perkins will face Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a non-title match on this week’s episode of 205 Live.

WWE Main Event

The following matches were taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event:

Jinder Mahal versus Sin Cara

Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali versus Tony Nese & Drew Gulak