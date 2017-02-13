Samoa Joe Discusses His Relationship With Triple H, Why He Came To RAW And Attacked Seth Rollins

Samoa Joe took part in a sit-down interview with Michael Cole on RAW; below are some summarized highlights: Joe talks about coming to RAW, saying he doesn’t need to worry about anyone’s approval or opinion except for Triple H. He says he came to RAW to destroy, and he took Seth Rollins out and beat up Roman Reigns last week, just like he’s done for 18 years. Cole asks why Joe thinks it took him so long to get to WWE RAW, and says he understands what Joe is capable of, but says people think Triple H is scared of Rollins. Joe says he’s here to hurt people, and there’s rumors of Rollins coming back for Wrestlemania, but if that happens he’ll put him right back on the shelf. Joe says he’s not a flash in the pan like Sami Zayn, happy to be on RAW, and no one can stand toe-to-toe with him. Cole says there have been others like him, noting Shawn Michaels, Batista and Randy Orton, saying HHH’s relationship soured with them and it went south. Joe says those men needed to be propped up by HHH to get it done, but that’s not him and he doesn’t need help. Joe says HHH has someone he can rely on because he knows what’s best for business, and if anyone gets in his way they’ll learn why HHH unleashed the Destroyer. “So, to anyone who decides to get in my way … they will learn why The Creator unleashed The Destroyer!” – @SamoaJoe #RAW pic.twitter.com/kxKIXZfH7e — WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017 “I am here to change EVERYTHING…Nobody on this roster can stand toe-to-toe with me!” – @SamoaJoe #RAW pic.twitter.com/rn66TGtUJg — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017 “If @WWERollins does decide to come back…I have NO qualms about putting him right back on the shelf!” – @SamoaJoe #RAW pic.twitter.com/v71lIOXliF — WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017