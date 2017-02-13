

Former WCW President and RAW GM Eric Bischoff just announced during RAW via Twitter that his guest this Wednesday on his podcast, Bischoff on Wrestling, will be WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund: Happy to announce that @TheGeneOkerlund #raw will be our guest this week on #BischoffOnWrestling iTunes, https://t.co/grAdVtZWiY pic.twitter.com/8LpO4iVvZ6 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) February 14, 2017 On this past week’s episode Eric had promised to make this episode a special fan Q&A packed edition. So on top of the in-depth interview with Okerlund this week Eric has also promised that he will answer as many original fan questions from Twitter that are listeners submit until they are all answered! If you have an original question for Eric, or Gene, that you’d like to have asked on this week’s episode please submit it using the hashtag #BischoffOnWrestling on Twitter. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes This past week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling started with Eric talking about WWE’s recent decline in ratings and what he thinks may be attributing to it. Eric then welcomed back his guest for the week former WWE & WCW Superstar Lex Luger! During his return appearance Lex and Eric speak candidly about: The amazingly close Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and the Falcons

Lex originally joining the NWA/WCW and immediately working with The 4 Horseman

Ted Turner’s enthusiasm for pro wrestling

Dusty Rhodes as the first WCW booker Lex worked with

Dusty’s booking style

Whether or not there was backlash to Lex early on getting pushed to the top

How their respective attitudes could have been mistaken for arrogance

Their memories of WCW’s Jim Herd and Kip Fry

Dirt sheets causing problems for Turner Broadcasting

A failed meeting Turner tried to have with dirt sheet writers at the time

Lex’s original departure from WCW for the WBF and eventually the WWF

Lex managing to negotiate keeping the Lex Luger name with Vince McMahon

Lex’s friendship with Sting

Their familiarity with one another before meeting in WCW

Sting as an advocate for the both of them

The NWO and Wolfpack

Lex beating Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on Nitro

How Lex’s affair with Miss Elizabeth started

Lex’s relationship with Randy Savage

How Lex was introduced to drugs

Why he and Elizabeth did drugs together

The drug epidemic in the USA

The night Elizabeth passed away

Lex contemplating suicide before he found religion

WWE evolving their Wellness Policy

How he has turned his life around

You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below: