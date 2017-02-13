Eric Bischoff Announces “Mean” Gene Okerlund & Extended Mail Bag Segment For Podcast This Wednesday

Former WCW President and RAW GM Eric Bischoff just announced during RAW via Twitter that his guest this Wednesday on his podcast, Bischoff on Wrestling, will be WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund:

On this past week’s episode Eric had promised to make this episode a special fan Q&A packed edition. So on top of the in-depth interview with Okerlund this week Eric has also promised that he will answer as many original fan questions from Twitter that are listeners submit until they are all answered!

If you have an original question for Eric, or Gene, that you’d like to have asked on this week’s episode please submit it using the hashtag #BischoffOnWrestling on Twitter.

This past week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling started with Eric talking about WWE’s recent decline in ratings and what he thinks may be attributing to it.

Eric then welcomed back his guest for the week former WWE & WCW Superstar Lex Luger! During his return appearance Lex and Eric speak candidly about:

  • The amazingly close Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and the Falcons
  • Lex originally joining the NWA/WCW and immediately working with The 4 Horseman
  • Ted Turner’s enthusiasm for pro wrestling
  • Dusty Rhodes as the first WCW booker Lex worked with
  • Dusty’s booking style
  • Whether or not there was backlash to Lex early on getting pushed to the top
  • How their respective attitudes could have been mistaken for arrogance
  • Their memories of WCW’s Jim Herd and Kip Fry
  • Dirt sheets causing problems for Turner Broadcasting
  • A failed meeting Turner tried to have with dirt sheet writers at the time
  • Lex’s original departure from WCW for the WBF and eventually the WWF
  • Lex managing to negotiate keeping the Lex Luger name with Vince McMahon
  • Lex’s friendship with Sting
  • Their familiarity with one another before meeting in WCW
  • Sting as an advocate for the both of them
  • The NWO and Wolfpack
  • Lex beating Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on Nitro
  • How Lex’s affair with Miss Elizabeth started
  • Lex’s relationship with Randy Savage
  • How Lex was introduced to drugs
  • Why he and Elizabeth did drugs together
  • The drug epidemic in the USA
  • The night Elizabeth passed away
  • Lex contemplating suicide before he found religion
  • WWE evolving their Wellness Policy
  • How he has turned his life around
  • More…

You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below:

