The Festival Of Friendship Does Not End Well For Chris Jericho, Gillberg Returns On WWE RAW (Videos)

The Festival of Friendship ended up signifying the end of Jeri-KO, after Kevin Owens turned on Chris Jericho and sent him to the hospital.

Jericho started the segment with a fireweorks display and Vegas dancers, and presented Owens with a statue to commemorate their friendship, along with a painting and a magician. Jericho then says Owens’ real gift is that Jericho is going to take out Goldberg before Fastlane, then Jericho calls Goldberg down to the ring to get… it. Goldberg’s music cues up, but it’s a returning Gillberg, so Owens meets him on the ramp and beats him down.

Owens looks annoyed and says he thought the point was to beat Goldberg up together, but Jericho apologizes and says he really just wanted to thank him for being his friend. Jericho says his true gift is he guarantees Owens will beat Goldberg, and gives a heartfelt speech about what their friendship means to him.

Owens then apologizes and says he feels bad because he got Jericho a gift, but it’s not much, and hands him a box. Jericho says it’s perfect as he opens it, revealing a new list, but then asks why his name is on it, and reveals it’s a ‘List Of KO’. Owens then attacks him and whips him into the barricade, then powerbombs him on the apron before whipping him back in the ring. Owens sends Jericho face first into the Jeritron 5000, smashing it into pieces, and Jericho is shown being helped out and later taken away in an ambulance.

