Big Title Change Takes Place on WWE RAW Tonight (Photos & Videos)

Bayley is the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion after she defeated Charlotte Flair the main event of RAW tonight.

Bayley overcame interference from Dana Brooke in the closing moments of the back and forth contest, and the match saw Sasha Banks run down to even the odds. Bayley had Sasha in the Figure Four, but Brooke raked Bayley’s eyes and Charlotte put her in the Figure Eight. It looked like the champion might retain, but Banks ran down and hit Brooke with her crutch before hitting Charlotte in the throat with it, breaking the hold at the same time. Bayley didn’t see Banks’ involvement, but used the distraction to her advantage as she hit a Bayley-to-belly suplex and made the cover.

This is Bayley’s first WWE Women’s Championship reign; Charlotte’s fourth reign ends at 57 days.