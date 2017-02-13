Braun Strowman Match Announced For Next Week’s RAW, Backstage Notes From Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn vs Rusev (Video)

WWE RAW

It was confirmed tonight that Braun Strowman will face Big Show on next week’s episode of WWE RAW. Strowman faced Mark Henry on tonight’s show that took place in Las Vegas.

Vince McMahon

PWInsider.com is reporting both Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon were not in attendance at last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. It was also noted that Brie Bella was backstage visiting.

Zayn vs Rusev

The following video features highlights from tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, featuring Sami Zayn’s upset win over Rusev, and Samoa Joe’s appearance after Zayn’s victory:

