Possible Match for Samoa Joe at WWE Fastlane, Paige in The UK with Alberto Del Rio (Photo), Dolph Ziggler to Offer Valentine’s Day Advice

Possible Match for Samoa Joe at WWE Fastlane

As seen on WWE Raw tonight, Samoa Joe attacked Sami Zayn, likely setting up a match between the two at WWE Fastlane. Joe was originally set to face Seth Rollins at Fastlane, prior to Rollins going down with an injury.

Paige in The UK with Alberto Del Rio

Injured WWE star Paige is in The UK with Alberto Del Rio as he competed against Kurt Angle at the WCPW event last night. Tonight, Del Rio competed in Leicester:

Dolph Ziggler to Offer Valentine’s Day Advice

Dolph Ziggler posted the following on Twitter, noting he will be taking over the Cricket Wireless Facebook page to offer Valentine’s Day advice to couples: