Recent WWE Tryout Participant Issues Statement On Injury, Kelly Kelly Visits Raw, Teases WWE Return (Video), Did You Enjoy This Week’s Raw?

Teddy Stigma

Independent wrestler Teddy Stigma posted the following comments regarding his recent WWE Performance Center tryout and knee injury.

Stigma was at last night’s FEST Wrestling event to team with Arik Cannon, but withdrew from the match due to the injury.

For anyone who missed my original tweet-storm about this from Feb 5th…

— Teddy Stigma (@TeddyStigma) February 13, 2017

WWE RAW

Tonight’s episode of RAW was highlighted by Bayley’s WWE RAW Women’s Championship win, and also featured the Festival of Friendship and Jeri-KO break up and more. Did you enjoy this week’s RAW? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below:

Kelly Kelly

WWE posted the following video, revealing Barbie Blank (Kelly Kelly) was visiting backstage at tonight’s episode of RAW in Las Vegas. Blank talks about what she’s been up to since leaving WWE, and also confirmed she will be part of Wrestlemania 33 Axxess weekend: