Goldberg Calls Kevin Owens a Moron, Owens Fires Back, Update on Chris Jericho Following WWE Raw, Bayley Talks Women’s Title Win (Video)

After being attacked by Kevin Owens on WWE Raw tonight, WWE.com has posted the following update on Chris Jericho:

Chris Jericho was taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated for cervical pain and possible injuries caused by the powerbomb on the apron by Kevin Owens. Jericho also appears to have suffered several lacerations and contusions.

After the United States Champion presented his best friend with gifts during a “Festival of Friendship,” Jericho told Owens how much he appreciated their bond in a heartfelt speech. In return, the WWE Universal Champion presented his supposed best friend with a gift of his own, The List of KO, before viciously assaulting him. The beatdown ended with a powerbomb onto the side of the ring, a move which has injured Superstars in the past, and Owens throwing Jericho into an LED screen.

Check back with WWE.com for further updates on Jericho’s condition.