The Boogeyman “Kidnaps” Booker T & Sharmell’s Daughter

The above video is a backstage vignette that was filmed for this past weekend’s Reality of Wrestling show and features The Boogyman “kidnapping” Booker T and Sharmell’s daughter Kennedy.

R-Truth Posts Photo From Latest Music Video

WWE Superstar R-Truth has posted the following photo to his personal Twitter account featuring him on the set of his latest music video Back Against The Wall: