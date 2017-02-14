David Otunga Reveals Whether He’s Still Practicing Law, Discusses Criminal Minds’ Appearance, More

WWE SmackDown commentator David Otunga recently spoke with TVInsider about his role on CBS’ Criminal Minds, working for WWE and more.
The full interview can be found HERE and you can find some excerpts below.
Related: Clip of David Otunga on “Criminal Minds”
On having “WWE Superstar” on your résumé being a double-edged sword for actors:
On working as a WWE announcer, being grateful to Michael Cole for helping to guide him and provide tips & feedback each week:
On if he’s still practicing law:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?