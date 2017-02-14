Superstars Have Car Broken In To At Oakland Live Event, Mick Foley Talks About Helping A Friend In Need

Superstars Have Car Broken In To At Oakland Live Event

WWE Superstars Heath Slater & The Ascension have posted the following to tweets noting that their rental car was broken in to last night at the WWE Live event in Oakland, CA:

Would you look at that!!!!! Welcome To Oakland… pic.twitter.com/fVrmU1anub — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) February 13, 2017

Ah positivity gone. Whoever stole my backpack today is a real champion of humanity — Viktor (@ViktorRiseWWE) February 14, 2017

