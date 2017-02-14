More Details On Kentucky’s First WWE TV Taping In 7 Years (Video), NJPW Releases Chavo Sr. Bouts For Free

WWE Returns To Kentucky
As noted earlier, WWE will return to host a television taping in the state of Kentucky for the first time since 2010.
WDRB.com has shared the above video taking a look at WWE running its first event in Kentucky in seven years with Smackdown Live returning to the KFC Yum! Center on April 18th.
Along with the above video they also provide an in-depth article looking at why WWE has not been running in Kentucky. You can find an excerpt below:
NJPW Releases Chavo Sr. Bouts For Free
New Japan World has added their own tribute to the late Chavo Guerrero Sr. The streaming service has added:
