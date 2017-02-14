More Details On Kentucky’s First WWE TV Taping In 7 Years (Video), NJPW Releases Chavo Sr. Bouts For Free

WDRB 41 Louisville News WWE Returns To Kentucky As noted earlier, WWE will return to host a television taping in the state of Kentucky for the first time since 2010. WDRB.com has shared the above video taking a look at WWE running its first event in Kentucky in seven years with Smackdown Live returning to the KFC Yum! Center on April 18th. Along with the above video they also provide an in-depth article looking at why WWE has not been running in Kentucky. You can find an excerpt below: Fans lost out on the feud between WWE officials and state regulators. With Kentucky banning blood in wrestling, the sports entertainment company stopped bringing marquee events to the state as leaders were unwilling to risk having to stop a match on live television. In 2016, Gov. Matt Bevin tossed out the Kentucky boxing and wrestling authority and appointed new regulators to rewrite the rules and change state law. “The wrestlers and entertainers in that field are now subject to the same exact regulations that all the combat sport athletes are,” said Chad Miller, Chairman of the newly formed Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Council. You can read the full article by clicking HERE Related: WWE Returning To Kentucky For TV Taping For First Time Since 2010, Is John Cena Taking More Time Off? NJPW Releases Chavo Sr. Bouts For Free New Japan World has added their own tribute to the late Chavo Guerrero Sr. The streaming service has added: Two WWF Light Heavyweight Title matches between Guerrero and WWE Hall of Famer Tatsumi Fujinami The first from April 9, 1980 from the Fukuoka Sports Arena and the second from August 9, 1980 at Shea Stadium in Queens, NY

You can watch these bouts for free HERE