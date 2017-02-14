Bill Apter Asks Jerry Lawler Why He’s Still Wrestling On The Indies & Comments On The Rock-N-Roll Express Joining The WWE Hall of Fame

Legendary pro wrestling journalist and 1Wrestling.com Editor-in-Cheif Bill Apter released the above video last night featuring him interviewing WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler backstage at this past weekend’s Modern Vintage Wrestling event.
In regards to why he keep wrestling on the independent pro wrestling scene Lawler had the following to say to Apter:
Also, the latest episode of Apter’s podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? was dropped this past Sunday night following the Elimination Chamber.
During the opening of this week’s episode Apter gives his thoughts on The Rock-n-Roll Express being inducted in to the WWE Hall of Fame. You can find his comments transcribed below:
You can listen to the latest episode of Is Wrestling Fixed? featuring WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant’s daughter Robin as his guest in the embedded audio player below:
