Bill Apter Asks Jerry Lawler Why He’s Still Wrestling On The Indies & Comments On The Rock-N-Roll Express Joining The WWE Hall of Fame

Legendary pro wrestling journalist and 1Wrestling.com Editor-in-Cheif Bill Apter released the above video last night featuring him interviewing WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler backstage at this past weekend's Modern Vintage Wrestling event. In regards to why he keep wrestling on the independent pro wrestling scene Lawler had the following to say to Apter: JL: I still love to get in the ring as often as possible because quite simply that's why I got in to this business. I never started in this business wanting to be a commentator or announcer… I wanted to be a wrestler. The commentating thing just kinda came along twenty-four years ago and just kind of fell in my lap because Randy Savage was doing the commentary alongside Vince McMahon and all of a sudden Randy jumped ship without any notice. We were stuck with no announcer and I was going out to wrestle and Vince McMahon came to me and said, "Do you mind doing the commentary tonight? I'll have somebody ready to go next week." Twenty-four years later and I'm still doing commentary. What I missed out on is twenty-four years of wrestling. I didn't get in this to be a commentator I got in to this to be a wrestler. So I'm no longer active doing the commentary, not on a weekly basis. I just did the Royal Rumble and I'll be hosting the Hall of Fame and all of that stuff but I still like to be active in the ring. People say, "Oh, your heart!" And all of that. Well being active and doing wrestling is the best thing for your heart. You don't want to just become sedentary sitting on the couch somewhere.

Also, the latest episode of Apter's podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? was dropped this past Sunday night following the Elimination Chamber. During the opening of this week's episode Apter gives his thoughts on The Rock-n-Roll Express being inducted in to the WWE Hall of Fame. You can find his comments transcribed below: BA: This is a long time coming. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson, The Rock-n-Roll Express, are going in to the WWE Hall of Fame. That's fantastic. They were cruiserweights before the word cruiserweights was being implemented. The two of them both have individual training schools where they are still training guys so they are giving back to the business. I did some interviews on 1Wrestling.com. One with Ricky Morton and one with Robert Gibson and you can hear their immediate reaction by going to 1WrestlingVideo.com