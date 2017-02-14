Goldberg – Kevin Owens Twitter Battle Continues, The Miz Parodies Classic Rom-Com For Maryse, Daniel Bryan Continues Training (Videos)

Goldberg – Kevin Owens Twitter Battle Continues Following WWE Raw last night, Kevin Owens and Goldberg had an exchange on Twitter after Goldberg called Owens and Chris Jericho morons. The Twitter battle has continued as seen below: .@FightOwensFight Take lots of pictures with it Kevin. Remember the moment. At Fastlane, it’s GONE. — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017 Take lots of pictures? Remember the moment?…What are you, my dad? Stop telling me what to do! And no, I will NOT turn down my music! https://t.co/7RCmurkFLK — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017 The Miz Parodies Classic Rom-Com For Maryse WWE has released the following video featuring The Miz parodying “Say Anything” for Maryse on Valentine’s Day: Daniel Bryan Continues Training As noted, Daniel Bryan has returned to training after taking a few months off at the gym. Bryan has posted a new training video which you can check out below, as he continues to work on his “Dad Bod”: Part of my snatch warmup. Training for that #DadBod, among other things. #PlantStrong #workout #WWE @RehabPlusPHX pic.twitter.com/tZJAvNKM4r — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) February 14, 2017