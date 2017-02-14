Goldberg – Kevin Owens Twitter Battle Continues, The Miz Parodies Classic Rom-Com For Maryse, Daniel Bryan Continues Training (Videos)

Goldberg – Kevin Owens Twitter Battle Continues
Following WWE Raw last night, Kevin Owens and Goldberg had an exchange on Twitter after Goldberg called Owens and Chris Jericho morons. The Twitter battle has continued as seen below:
The Miz Parodies Classic Rom-Com For Maryse
WWE has released the following video featuring The Miz parodying “Say Anything” for Maryse on Valentine’s Day:
Daniel Bryan Continues Training
As noted, Daniel Bryan has returned to training after taking a few months off at the gym. Bryan has posted a new training video which you can check out below, as he continues to work on his “Dad Bod”:
