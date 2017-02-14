According to The Associated Press, earlier today the Senate confirmed Linda McMahon as the head of Donald Trump’s Small Business Administration.

The vote was 81-19 in favor of McMahon, and both Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, the two Democrats who defeated McMahon in her two Senate campaigns, voted for the former WWE CEO.

Furthermore, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky called McMahon a “welcome change” from Washington and added McMahon will “prioritize growing jobs over growing government bureaucracy”.