WATCH LIVE: Dolph Ziggler Answers Fan Questions About Love & Relationships

In the following Facebook Live stream, The Showoff Dolph Ziggler shares relationship advice and answers fan questions in a LIVE Valentine’s Day Q&A sponsored by Cricket Wireless:

Finn Balor & Seth Rollins Spending Valentine’s Day Together

Injured WWE stars Finn Balor and Seth Rollins are spending Valentine’s Day together rehabbing as seen below: