WWE Raw Social Media Score According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Raw ranked #1 among series & specials for the night. Raw had 156,000 interactions with 33,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s show, which drew 115,000 Twitter interactions with 26,000 unique authors. On Facebook, Raw had 302,000 interactions with 195,000 unique authors, up from last week’s show, which drew 252,000 interactions with 165,000 unique authors. Lio Rush to Get Ring of Honor TV Title Shot Ring of Honor has issued the following: LIO RUSH GETS SHOT AT ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE AT 15TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW Las Vegas is a city known for big fights and bright lights. What better place for the “Best Wrestling on the Planet” to hold its big 15th Anniversary weekend? Ring of Honor celebrates the milestone with two major events at fabulous Sam’s Town Live. The 15th Anniversary pay-per-view takes place on Friday, March 10th and will be followed by a national television taping on Saturday, March 11th! Just signed for the pay-per-view is an ROH World Television Title Match between Lio Rush and current champion “The Villain” Marty Scurll. (Note: If Sonjay Dutt defeats Scurll for the title on March 4 at Manhattan Mayhem, Rush will face Dutt for the championship at Anniversary). The high-flying Rush, one of the fastest-rising stars in the sport, earned the title shot by defeating Scurll in a two-out-of-three falls Proving Ground Match at a live event on Feb. 12 in Columbus, Ohio. With his victory over Scurll — who had been undefeated in singles competition since signing with ROH in November — Rush, 22, again proved that he is capable of defeating the best wrestlers in the world. Rush, who has shown more of an aggressive side as of late, burst onto the scene in ROH a year ago by winning the Top Prospect Tournament and then went on to push then-ROH World Champion Jay Lethal to the limit at Supercard of Honor last April. Beating Scurll with the title at stake will be no easy task, however. As ruthless as he is talented, Scurll won the ROH World Television Title from fellow U.K. star Will Ospreay in just his second singles match with ROH and has been very impressive in his subsequent title defenses. Will Rush become the youngest ROH World Television Champion in history, or will Scurll use his devastating Chicken Wing submission hold to crush Rush’s title aspirations? Join us in Las Vegas to find out! ALREADY SIGNED: ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

ADAM COLE (c) vs. CHRISTOPHER DANIELS ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH

MARTY SCURLL (c) vs. LIO RUSH ROH 15TH ANNIVERSARY PAY-PER-VIEW Local Time: Friday, March 10, 2017 6pm PST

Sam’s Town Live

5111 Boulder Highway

Las Vegas, NV 89122 Slow Motion Footage of Bayley’s Women’s Title Win WWE has released the following slow motion video of Bayley’s WWE Raw Women’s Title win: