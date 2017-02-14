Top Hollywood Actor Joins the Cast of WWE Paige Movie, Elimination Chamber Rematch Set for Smackdown Live Tonight

WWE Elimination Chamber Rematch Set for Smackdown Tonight
In addition to Bray Wyatt defending his WWE Title for the first time against John Cena, Becky Lynch vs Mickie James in an Elimination Chamber rematch will take place on WWE Smackdown Live tonight.
Top Hollywood Actor Joins the Cast of New WWE Paige Movie
The Rock has announced that actor Vince Vaughn has joined the cast of the new WWE movie about Paige and her family, titled “Fighting for My Life”. Below is the announcement from Rock:
Read Also: “Game of Thrones” and “Shaun of the Dead” Stars Added to the Cast of New Paige Movie
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?