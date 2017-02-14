How Was Viewership For This Week’s WWE Raw Featuring Bayley Winning the Women’s Title?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, featuring Bayley winning the Women’s Title in the main event and Chris Jericho’s “Festival of Friendship”, averaged 3.087 million viewers. This week’s number is down from last week’s 3.115 million viewership average.

The following is the hourly breakdown for this week’s Raw:

-The first hour drew 3.199 million viewers

-The second hour drew 3.153 million viewers

-The final hour drew 2.909 million viewers

This week’s show ranked #3 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O’Reilly Factor and Tucker Carlson.