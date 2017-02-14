As seen on WWE Raw last night and in the video below, Emma made her long awaited return to WWE TV, but instead of debuting the new Emmalina character which has been promoted for the past 17 weeks, Emma announced she’s now beginning the transformation back to “Emma”.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, there were big WWE plans in place for the Emmalina character, but after multiple rehearsals, producers realized she couldn’t pull off what they were looking to accomplish.

Sources note Emmalina was intended to be a throwback to characters like Sable and The Kat, however, officials felt like she wasn’t committing enough to the role and ultimately they decided to just let Emma be evil again.

Producers are reportedly high on the concept of the character, however, so it’s possible it could be brought to life at some point down the line.