Mickie James Comments On Rematch With Becky Lynch (Video), Details On The Hardys’ Expedition Of Gold On This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will feature The Hardys’ “Expedition of Gold’ take them to Tijuana, Mexico.

The footage that will be shown will see The Hardys’ recent match from the January 21st The Crash Lucha Libre Event. The Hardys will also be seen challenging for the MCW Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship and OMEGA Tag Team Championship in upcoming weeks on Impact.

WWE Smackdown Live

As noted earlier, Mickie James will face Becky Lynch on WWE Smackdown Live tonight in a rematch from the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

James shared her thoughts on facing Lynch again after Lynch upset her on Sunday; you can watch her response in the video below: