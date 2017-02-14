Samoa Joe Comments On His RAW Debut, WWE’s Loyal Fanbase, Tony Nese Update

Tony Nese

Tony Nese returned to action this week on WWE Main Event after missing last week’s episode of 205 Live with an undisclosed foot injury.

Nese injured his foot last week on WWE RAW, and it kept him out of the Fatal 5 Way Elimination match the next night on 205 Live. Dave Meltzer mentioned on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Nese was only cleared to return yesterday.

Samoa Joe

The following video features Samoa Joe during an appearance on FOX 5 Las Vegas yesterday while promoting last night’s WWE RAW taping at the T-Mobile Arena.

Joe talks about being called up to RAW, how Total Divas brought in a new demographic of fans, the WWE’s loyal fanbase and much more:

FOX5 Vegas – KVVU