Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Agree To Terms For Fight, Reason Why McGregor Cancelled Upcoming Appearance

The Irish Sun is reporting the mega fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is going to happen after learning the two sides have reportedly agreed to terms for the fight. It was said that a source close to the Straight Blast Gym, where McGregor trained told the Sun the two have agreed to their respective fees for the fight, but the contract has not yet been signed due to a third party hold up. Despite the hold up, all terms were said to be agreed upon, and a formal announcement could come as soon as the next two weeks. According to the Sun, McGregor also recently pulled out of a meet-and-greet in Dublin this weekend because he is traveling to Nevada to make an anti-bullying video as part of a deal with the Nevada Sport Commission for throwing a water bottle at Nate Diaz. The Red Cow Moran Hotel, the venue hosting the event, announced McGregor would no longer appear and confirmed an unavoidable schedule change that would see him travel to Las Vegas this weekend, and offered refunds for the event. The news of McGregor traveling to Las Vegas was also confirmed earlier today by ESPN.com‘s Brett Okamato, as it was said McGregor arrived in town last night. Nevada State Athletic Commission chairman Anthony Marnell confirmed to ESPN that active negotiations between the two camps were ongoing, but didn’t say whether or not the fight was that close to being signed, saying the fight still faces several challenges to actually happen. Marnell said: “I’m confirming that real people are having real discussions. I’m also telling you my opinion as the Nevada Athletic Commission chairman that a lot of things need to get done in order to see something like this come together because there are so many parties that want to get their hands on the pot. “Maybe it will get figured out, but it’s going to be hard when everyone is declaring they want $100 million. That’s not what I said — that’s what they’ve said. That’s their quotes, not mine. If everyone wants $100 million, that’s a lot of $100 millions to go around.”