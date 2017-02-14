Brock Lesnar Reportedly Informs UFC Of Retirement From MMA, Floyd Mayweather Denies Conor McGregor Fight Deal Reports

Brock Lesnar

Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting is reporting Brock Lesnar informed UFC he would be retiring from fighting.

The report cited Lesnar had been removed from the UFC drug testing program, meaning he is no longer on the official UFC roster according to USADA spokesperson Ryan Madden. Lesnar’s name was removed from the unofficial online roster last week.

Lesnar was suspended by USADA for one year for doping violations last summer, and was eligible to return July 15th, 2017 if he was still in the drug testing pool. Since Lesnar is no longer in the pool, his suspension has been frozen, meaning he wouldn’t be able to compete again until serving the duration of the suspension.

Floyd Mayweather

As noted earlier tonight, an unofficial deal was reportedly made between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor for an upcoming fight.

Mayweather has since come out and denied the reports, saying there is no truth to the talks and he is retired. Mayweather posted the following: