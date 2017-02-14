Samoa Joe Talks WMania 33, Punk’s Reaction To His Callup, SD! Dark Match Result, Riddle vs Severn Booked For Wrestlemania Weekend

Samoa Joe

As noted earlier, Samoa Joe was doing media rounds in Las Vegas for last night’s WWE RAW TV taping at the T-Mobile Arena. The above video features Joe talking to Helen Yee of Eyes On The Game about his main roster callup, Wrestlemania 33 rumored matches, how CM Punk reacted to his call up, and more.

WWE Smackdown Live

Thanks to Dos Leprechauns for the following:

The dark match before tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live tapings saw Heath Slater and Rhyno defeat Breezango. Rhyno picked up the win after hitting Breeze with a Gore.

Joey Janela’s Spring Break

“Bad Boy” Joey Janela is hosting a live event on Wrestlemania weekend in Orlando called “Joey Janela’s Spring Break”, and announced Matt Riddle will face MMA legend Dan “The Beast” Severn.

Other matches include Eddie Kingston versus Matt Tremont, and Impact Wrestling’s Braxton Sutter and Allie facing Andy Williams and Penelope Ford. The event takes place on Thursday, March 30th at midnight at the Orlando Live Events Center in Orlando. Complete ticket details can be found at Ticketfly.