Triple Threat Title Match On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Bray Wyatt Receives Custom Title Plates

WWE Smackdown Live

Daniel Bryan confirmed the main event of tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live will feature Bray Wyatt defending his title against John Cena and AJ Styles in a triple threat match.

The title bout was originally scheduled to feature Cena challenging Wyatt in a singles match, but AJ Styles came out and made a case that he still deserved a title rematch first. Cena and Styles were in the ring as Bryan came out and heard both arguments, then determined they would all compete in a triple threat tonight.

Era of Wyatt

The following video features Bray Wyatt getting his new custom title plates added to the WWE Championship after his win at WWE Elimination Chamber: