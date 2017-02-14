Women’s Falls Count Anywhere Match On Next Week’s Smackdown, WWE’s Favorite Couple, Bray Returns To SD! As Champion (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

Daniel Bryan confirmed Nikki Bella and Natalya will face each other in a Falls Count Anywhere match on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

The two continued to feud and argue on tonight’s show and argued over who was at fault, and came to blows once again. Daniel Bryan screamed at them to separate, and said since they fight everywhere but the ring, he would put them in a Falls Count Anywhere match on next week’s show.

Valentine’s Day

WWE announced Dean Ambrose and Renee Young were picked as the fans’ favorite WWE in their Valentine’s Day tournament:

Era of Wyatt

The following video features Bray Wyatt’s return to Smackdown as WWE Champion after winning the title at WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday: