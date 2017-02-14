Randy Orton Pledges His Allegiance, Tito Ortiz At SD! Live, Who Left Smackdown As WWE Champion?

Era of Wyatt Bray Wyatt is still the WWE Champion after retaining in a triple threat match against AJ Styles and John Cena on WWE Smackdown Live. Wyatt won after hitting Cena with Sister Abigail, who knocked Styles outside after hanging him up on the ropes to prevent a Phenomenal Forearm. After the match, Randy Orton came to the ring and said he won the Royal Rumble and all the accolades that come with it, but Bray is WWE Champion. He says he can’t face Wyatt at Wrestlemania as long as he is WWE Champion and the master, and pledges his allegiance to him. Wyatt then laughs as Orton bows down and says ‘you now have the keys to the kingdom’, and they pose to end the show.

"You now have the Keys to the KINGDOM, my friend!" – @WWEBrayWyatt to @RandyOrton #SDLive @WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/dPYKcoqYDX — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017

"As long as you are the MASTER and I am THE SERVANT, I REFUSE to face you at @WrestleMania!" – @RandyOrton to @WWEBrayWyatt on #SDLive pic.twitter.com/N2bkQ6I7la — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017

WWE Smackdown Live MMA star Tito Ortiz was at tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live tapings in Anaheim, California. Ortiz was seated behind the commentary team on the floor: @titoortiz I’m the house!! Get in the ring and beat up Cena!!! #SDlive @WRESTLEZONEcom pic.twitter.com/v0Hj78BnPu — Dos Leprechauns (@dosleprechauns) February 15, 2017