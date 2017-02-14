Naomi Confirms Injury At Elimination Chamber, Baron Corbin Attacks Dean Ambrose, Did You Enjoy Smackdown?

Feel The Glow Naomi was featured in an in-ring interview segment tonight, and confirmed she was injured at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view before winning the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Naomi did not provide full details on the injury, but it looks to be some kind of knee injury as she was wearing a brace during the segment. Former champion Alexa Bliss then came out and said she was giving Naomi a week to either face her again or forfeit the title, so it looks to be a minor injury but we will continue to provide updates as they come in. WWE Smackdown Live Tonight’s episode of Smackdown featured Bray Wyatt’s first title defense against John Cena and AJ Styles, Becky Lynch versus Mickie James and much more. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and comments section below:

Did you enjoy this week's episode of @SDLive? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) February 15, 2017

End of Days The following video features Baron Corbin attacking Dean Ambrose on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live. Amrbrose was scheduled to face James Ellsworth in a match after searching the building for Corbin, but Corbin attacked Ambrose during his entrance and ended up sending him to the hospital: