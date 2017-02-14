Gran Metalik Debuts On 205 Live (Photos / Video), Is Dean Ambrose Scared Of James Ellsworth?, Who Won This Week’s Brand Split War?

205 Live

Cruiserweight Classic competitor and international star Gran Metalik made his 205 Live debut tonight, defeating Drew Gulak with a Metalik Driver.

WWE Brand Split

Both RAW and Smackdown featured some great segments; RAW had Bayley’s big title win and the break up of Jeri-KO, and Smackdown featured Bray Wyatt’s first title defense against John Cena and AJ Styles. Which show won the brand split war? Let us know in the poll and comments section below:

Smackdown Fallout

The following video features James Ellsworth and Carmella on this week’s episode of Smackdown Fallout. Carmella talks about Ellsworth avoiding a match against Dean Ambrose tonight, saying it was because Ambrose is scared of him: