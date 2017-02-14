Daniel Bryan Announces Battle Royal For WWE Title Shot At Wrestlemania, Ziggler Sends A Message (Video), What Happened After Smackdown?

Wrestlemania 33 Following tonight’s events on WWE Smackdown Live, Daniel Bryan announced next week’s show will feature a battle royal to determine a number one contender to the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 33. AJ Styles appeared on Talking Smack and complained about not getting his one on one title shot, noting he’s had to fight multiple people in the Elimination Chamber and tonight on Smackdown. He said Shane McMahon promised him a singles match but it hasn’t happened, and continued to ask why he wasn’t getting his match yet. They then talked about Randy Orton declaring he wouldn’t fight Bray Wyatt, and Styles asked what he was going to do about it. Bryan then announced the battle royal for next week’s show, with the winner moving on to challenge Wyatt at Wrestlemania 33. The Miz Tonight’s dark match was announced as Dean Ambrose versus The Miz, and Miz ended up coming out and cut a ‘Rick Rude’ style promo on the crowd. Miz ended up serenading Maryse during the match, but kept getting cut off by Ambrose, who grew tired of Miz’s antics before beating him up and picking up the win. Miz with a Rick Rude Esque promo “fat Anaheim sweathogs” @WRESTLEZONEcom pic.twitter.com/1f6jAj54FE — Dos Leprechauns (@dosleprechauns) February 15, 2017 Aww, this was actually sweet of @mikethemiz to give @MaryseMizanin a poem on #valentinesday #SDLive pic.twitter.com/ZLzIclXQ2c — Christian Esmerio (@wwe_fan365) February 15, 2017 Dolph Ziggler The following video features Dolph Ziggler’s message to a whole generation, as seen on tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live: