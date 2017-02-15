Eddie Guerrero’s Best And Most Memorable Moments

Today marks the anniversary of Eddie Guerrero’s only WWE Championship win as he defeated Brock Lesnar at the 2004 WWE No Way Out pay-per-view.

We marked today’s occasion with a contest, with prizes being awarded by Masked Republic, and winners will receive a Lucha Loot Mini Crate or a digital subscription to Rudo Can’t Fail. Lucha Loot Mini is the brand new lucha libre mask of the month club, and Rudo Can’t Fail – the only English language lucha libre zine in the United States.

Rudo Can’t Fail is available in print and digital formats; the current issue ‘Las Luchadoras’ is shipping now and can be purchased via subscription at LuchaShop.com for print, and Magzter for digital.

Winners will be notified individually, but here are some of the best memories of Eddie Guerrero sent in from fans on our social media accounts, along with some highlight videos:

#RCFEddie my favorite has to be Eddie Guerrero as El Caliente in WCW — jose garcia (@alonso414) February 11, 2017

#RCFEddie @WRESTLEZONEcom Fav Eddie moments: His “prom’ w Chyna, Pool Cleaners w Chavo, feud with Edge, slapping a fan in ladder match w rvd — James Fretz (@TheLegendaryJF) February 14, 2017