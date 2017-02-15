Finn Balor Does Demon Crawl During His Rehab (Video), Matt Morgan Posts Photo Teasing Return To The Ring?

Finn Balor Does Demon Crawl During His Rehab

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor has posted the following video to his personal Instagram account showing him doing his signature “demon crawl” as he continues to rehab and work towards an in-ring return:

#DemonCrawl Rehab with @wilk_kevin ( @cutandsewdublin shirt ) A post shared by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

Matt Morgan Posts Photo Teasing Return To The Ring?

Former WWE and TNA Superstar Matt Morgan has posted the following to his personal Instagram account teasing some kind of a return to pro wrestling soon: