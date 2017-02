Vader Shares Somber Post About His Health & Future

Pro wrestling legend Vader has posted the following tweet noting that he is entering his, “final days”:

As I enter my final days, proud of the Father Son Brother Football player Pro WrestlerThe Super Heavy Big Man Goat Im Grateful for the Time — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) February 14, 2017

The Big Show Appearing At Dallas Autorama This Friday

WWE Superstar The Big Show will be appearing at the Dallas Autorama at the Dallas Market Center in Dallas, TX from 4 to 7 p.m. this Friday, February 17th.

You can get more details at autorama.com.