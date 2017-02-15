Rugby Star Eorl Crabtree Talks WWE’s Interest In Him, Which WWE Couple Was Voted Fan Favorite On V-Day?

Rugby Star Eorl Crabtree Talks WWE’s Interest In Him
Former Huddersfield Giants rugby player Eorl Crabtree was recently interviewed by The Sun. Crabtreewho was in attendance at the WWE UK Championship tournament last month and spoke to WWE officials at the event.
Crabtree had the following to say to The Sun about WWE’s interest in rugby players:
He went on to say the following in regards to WWE’s interest in him personally:
Former English Rugby Player At WWE PC (Video)
Which WWE Couple Was Voted Fan Favorite On V-Day?
WWE broadcaster Renee Young has posted the following tweet responding to WWE announcing that she and Dean Ambrose were voted Favorite WWE Couple by the WWE Universe:
You can listen to the latest episode of WrestleZone Radio’s Smackdown Rebellion in the embedded audio player below:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?