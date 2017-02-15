Rugby Star Eorl Crabtree Talks WWE’s Interest In Him, Which WWE Couple Was Voted Fan Favorite On V-Day?

Rugby Star Eorl Crabtree Talks WWE’s Interest In Him Former Huddersfield Giants rugby player Eorl Crabtree was recently interviewed by The Sun. Crabtreewho was in attendance at the WWE UK Championship tournament last month and spoke to WWE officials at the event. Crabtree had the following to say to The Sun about WWE’s interest in rugby players: “They are now looking at rugby league players,” Crabtree said. “They can see an opportunity for them to get involved.We are big, athletic, not scared of contact and know some of the wrestling techniques as standard. Our guys could be ideal and there are training camps already set up, including one in Leeds. You’ve got to be tough, fit and physical and we fit into that category, and we enjoy the showmanship. The WWE are going to make some noise over here and I’m excited about that and the chance of pointing some league boys their way.” He went on to say the following in regards to WWE’s interest in him personally: “They wanted to know what I was doing after rugby league but because of my age and injuries, it wouldn’t have worked out being a wrestler, even though they were really keen to get me training,” Crabtree said. “There could still be a couple of cameo appearances. I’m not entirely sure yet, but it was something more than that. The WWE were interested in that part of my story and the future of British wrestling. They invited me over to have a look at their recruitment centre and NXT, which is essentially their division one, you go from there into the top echelon – Smackdown and Raw.” Former English Rugby Player At WWE PC (Video) Which WWE Couple Was Voted Fan Favorite On V-Day? WWE broadcaster Renee Young has posted the following tweet responding to WWE announcing that she and Dean Ambrose were voted Favorite WWE Couple by the WWE Universe: Well would ya look at that!!! Happy Valentines Day, lovers!! https://t.co/dLF0Y6Hco8 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) February 15, 2017 You can listen to the latest episode of WrestleZone Radio’s Smackdown Rebellion in the embedded audio player below: