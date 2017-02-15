Nikki Bella Opens Up About Life On The Road Without Brie, Brie’s Pregnancy, Her Childhood Idol, More

WWE Superstar Nikki Bella was recently interviewed by ESPN.com. You can find some excerpts from Nikki’s interview below. The interview is available in the embedded video player at the top of this post and the full transcription can be found by clicking HERE. Related: Which WWE Star Was Nikki Bella’s Worst Valentine’s Day Date? (Video) On Brie being pregnant and about to have her first child: I can’t wait. My sister has this amazing glow. I feel like this is my first child; she’s my identical twin too, so I’m very, very excited. On Brie no longer being a WWE Superstar: In the beginning I kind of felt like lonely, and I kind of embraced it. Hey, now actually I can prove the people that I’m an individual, I just don’t have to be a Bella Twin to make a name for myself here. I can be Nikki Bella, Fearless Nikki, and I’ve really enjoyed that,” she said. “But there are moments like the Royal Rumble or different moments that I wish I could share with Brie, and I do miss seeing her out there. Like when I do tag matches [I think], ‘Oh I miss my sister Brie.’ So it has its ups and downs. On her childhood idol: My idol was Jennifer Lopez. I was maturing in a way that all my friends weren’t. How is it that I’m 10 and I look 15 and all my friends don’t?