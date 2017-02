Zack Ryder Unboxes New Kane & HBK Funko POP Figures WWE has released the following video featuring injured Superstar Zack Ryder with his latest from his “yet to be titled” unboxing series:

Natalya & Nikki Get Heated Before NO DQ Match Next Week WWE Superstars Natalya and Nikki Bella will battle next week on Smackdown Live in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The two had the following exchange last night on Twitter following the announcement of the bout: I’ll be FEARLESS & ready for #SDLive next week for a Falls Count Anywhere Match! I’ll show u @NatbyNature why they call me Fearless Nikki! — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 15, 2017 Next week you’ll be scared to death & we both know it @BellaTwins. Bring your tissues cuz you’re gonna need them. I’ll remain UNBREAKABLE! https://t.co/KgD2bHjGgz — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 15, 2017