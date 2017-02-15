Renee Young Reacts to Fan Vote WWE couple Renee Young and Dean Ambrose were voted favorite WWE couple in yesterday’s Valentine’s Day social media tournament and Young commented on the win with the following Tweet: Well would ya look at that!!! Happy Valentines Day, lovers!! https://t.co/dLF0Y6Hco8 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) February 15, 2017 Preview Tonight’s UK Title Match on NXT WWE has released the following video previewing tonight’s WWE UK Title match featuring Tyler Bate vs Trent Seven: Jimmy Hart on How He Became the “Mouth of the South” As noted, the final episode of “Legends with JBL” features special guest Jimmy Hart, and in the video preview below, Hart reveals who came up with his famous “Mouth of the South” moniker: