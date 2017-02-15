In a new interview with the ‘Gorilla Position’ podcast, amidst retirement rumors, WWE star Nikki Bella opens up about her career-shortening neck surgery.

The interview was filmed for the ‘Smashing Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE’ Channel 4 documentary in the UK, Nikki Bella tells the program’s director and host of the ‘Gorilla Position’ podcast James Delow about what really went down with her career-shortening neck surgery.

Read Also: Nikki Bella Reportedly Taking Time Off WWE Following WrestleMania 33, Backstage News on Her WWE Future and Contract Status

You can listen to the full, exclusive interview with Nikki Bella on Gorilla Position at this link, and below is a video preview featuring Nikki discussing her neck surgery and in-ring future.

On possibly never wrestling again, Nikki had the following to say:

“With this surgery, the craziest thing was finding out, ‘Oh, by the way, you can never wrestle again, this is it for you,’ and I was like, ‘I’m just not going to accept that.'”

Watch ’Smashing Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE’ at this link. (Viewers outside the U.K. can only watch on *desktop*). Follow Gorilla Position on Twitter at @WWEGP.