AJ Styles Reveals the Top WWE Star He Wants to “Lay His Hands On”

WWE star AJ Styles recently spoke with Express Sports and had the following to say on who he still wants to face in WWE:

“There are many whom I am yet to compete with. There are some Raw guys but one person I would like to lay my hands on is Randy Orton.”

How Old is Rich Swann?

In today’s wrestler birthday news, WWE Cruiserweight Rich Swann, who returned to action on WWE 205 Live last night, turns 26 years old.

Matches Taped for Tonight’s WWE NXT

The following matches have been taped for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT:

-NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. enhancement talents

-Peyton Royce and Billie Kay vs. Liv Morgan and a mystery partner

-WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Trent Seven