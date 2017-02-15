Shawn Michaels Meets the NHL’s “HBK Line” (Photos), AJ Lee Book Signing Dates Announced, Big Show’s Latest Message to Shaq (Photo)

AJ Lee Book Signing Dates Announced

As noted, AJ Lee will be releasing her new book “Crazy Is My Superpower” on April 4th, and the following book signing dates have been announced:

-April 4th at 7pm, Book Revue in Huntington, Long Island

-April 5th at 6pm, Barnes & Noble on Warren Street in Manhattan

-April 6th at 6pm, Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ

Big Show’s Latest Message to Shaq

Big Show has posted the latest message to his WrestleMania 33 opponent, Shaquille O’Neal:

Shawn Michaels Meets the NHL’s “HBK Line”

As seen in the photos below, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels met up with the Pittsburgh Penguins “HBK Line” to help with a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh: