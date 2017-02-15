Vegas Street Fight Added to Big ROH PPV, Daniel Bryan & Brie Talk Their First Kiss (Video), WWE Smackdown Top 10 Video, Xavier Woods

Vegas Street Fight Added to Big ROH PPV

Ring of Honor has announced that ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will defend the titles against Roppongi Vice in a Las Vegas Street Fight at the March 10th ROH Anniversary PPV from The Sams Town Casino in Vegas.

The tag match joins the following already announced PPV bout:

-ROH Champion Adam Cole vs. Christopher Daniels.

-ROH TV Champion Marty Scurll vs. Lio Rush.

The PPV will be available via traditional PPV outlets and The Fite App, which you can download to your cell phone, Samsung Smart TV, iPad, iPhone and other mobile devices for free by clicking here.

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Talk Their First Kiss

Brie Bella has released the following video on her YouTube page featuring her and Daniel Bryan discussing their first kiss:

Xavier Woods

In the following video, WWE star Xavier Woods talks Star Wars: The Last Jedi:

WWE Smackdown Top 10 Video

Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown top 10 video: