Finn Balor and His Parents in New WWE Web Series, Lucha Underground Stars Appear in “Conan” Sketch (Video), WWE Stars Film Commercial

Nick Paglino
finn balor

(Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

Finn Balor and His Parents in New WWE Web Series

This Thursday WWE.com is premiering a new web series titled “My Son Is a WWE Superstar”. The first episode features Finn Balor and his parents, and below is a preview:

Lucha Underground Stars Appear in “Conan” Sketch

The following video has been released, featuring Lucha Underground stars Aerostar and Argenis appearing in a sketch on “Conan”. During the clip, a Mexican talk show host put together a video to welcome Conan to Mexico. Conan both appreciates the gesture and is horrified that his nipple rub has gone global.

WWE Stars Film Commercial

As seen in the photo below, Rusev and Lana are filming a commercial for WrestleMania 33 sponsors Snickers:

aerostarargenisFinn BalorlanaLucha UndergroundRusevvideoWrestleMania 33WWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"