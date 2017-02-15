Josh Barnett’s TNA Debut, Bachelorette Party and More on Impact Wrestling Tomorrow Night

The following matches have been taped for tomorrow night’s edition of TNA Impact Wrestling:

-Latest on Eddie Edwards vs. Davey Richards

-Laurel Van Ness’ Bachelorette Party

-The debut of former UFC champion Josh Barnett

-Moose & Brandi Rhodes vs. Mike Bennett & Maria

Where Has Summer Rae Been?

While absent from WWE TV in recent months, WWE star Summer Rae has been keeping busy making appearances, as she recently appeared at the 13th Annual ESPN The Party on February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Below are photos of Rae on the red carpet for the event.

Back in September of 2016, we noted Summer Rae had been off TV as she was dealing with multiple injuries.