According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live, featuring Bray Wyatt vs John Cena for the WWE Title and Elimination Chamber fallout, averaged 2.626 million viewers. This week’s number is down from last week’s 2.627 million viewership average.

This week’s Smackdown ranked #8 in viewership on cable for the night, behind Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, The O’Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson, The First 100 Days, The Five and Special Report.

Raw once again won the weekly WWE brand split war, as this week’s show averaged 3.087 million viewers.