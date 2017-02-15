WWE NXT Results (2/15): #DIY Issues a Challenge, Tyler Bate Defends the United Kingdom Title!

WWE NXT Results February 15th, 2017

The Authors of Pain w/Paul Ellering vs Garrison and Spears Rezar crushes Spear in the corner. Rezar pulls Garrison into the ring the hard way. Akam gets in the ring and attacks Spears. Rezar and Akam hit tandem Death Valley drivers into the corner. The AoP destroy Spears with the Final Chapter for the win. Winners- The Authors of Pain After the match, The AoP land the super collider for good measure. Billy Kay and Peyton Royce vs Liv Morgan and Ember Moon Kay grabs a side headlock. Moon forces Kay into the ropes, but Kay sends Moon crashing to the floor with a shoulder block. Kay attempts to arm drag Moon, but Moon front flips out of it. Moon takes Kay over with a hurricanranna. Two count for Moon. Moon tries to pick up Kay, but Kay trips her into the corner. Moon boots Kay in the chest. Moon goes up top for a moonsault, but Royce distracts Moon long enough for Kay to get the advantage. Moon surprises Kay with a belly to belly. Moon tags in Morgan as Kay tags in Royce. Morgan hits a clothesline, then a bulldog. Kay boots Moon off the apron. Royce and Kay hit an elevated running knee to Morgan for the victory. Winners- Billy Kay and Peyton Royce In Ring Segment: #DIY Tommaso Ciampa says they achieved their dream at Takeover: Toronto. They have traveled the world and have had many great moments. Including Takeover: San Antonio. Johnny Gargano adds that the say something in the Authors of Pain's eyes that day: doubt. #DIY wants their rematch for the NXT Tag Titles. Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain walk out on the ramp. Ellering says if #DIY is so eager to meet their destruction, they can have a title shot in two weeks. Ellering suggests Ciampa and Gargano make peace with their loved one. Ciampa and Gargano tell each other that they love each other. Ciampa says they should do this right now. The Revival hits the ring and attacks Gargano and Ciampa from behind. The Authors of Pain chase them off. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match: Tyler Bate (c) vs Trent Seven Seven and Bate lock up. Seven forces Bate into the ropes. The Referee makes Seven and Bate break. Seven twists Bate's mustache. Bate forces Seven into the rope. Bate twist Seven's mustache. Seven tells Bate to hit the ropes. Bate does, but as he crashes into Seven, Seven doesn't budge. Bate does it again and gets floored by Seven. Bate hits a dropkick that sends Seven outside the ring. Bate retrieves Seven after flooring him with a clothesline. After a short break, Bate is working a hammerlock. Seven fights out of it. Bate and Seven trade European uppercuts. Struggle backslide spot leads to Seven taking Bate over for a two count. Bate nails Seven with a top rope European uppercut. Seven ends up outside the ring again. Bate dives over the top onto Seven. Bate rolls Seven back into the ring. Seven surprises Bate with a Fireman's carry into a Michinoku driver for a near fall. Bate manages to pick up Seven and airplane spin (both directions). Bate attempts a deadlift German suplex, but Seven reverses it into a snap dragon suplex. Seven immediately picks up Bate and powerbomb holds him. Bate kicks out, but Seven transitions into a single leg crab. Bate boots his way out of the hold. Bate lands a few strikes. Seven misses a spinning back fist. Bate hits his patented fake out right hand. Bate fires up. Seven pops up and hits the Seven-star Lariat! Bate somehow manages to kick out. Seven goes up top. Bate dropkicks Seven. Bate tries to set up a top rope exploder, but Seven punches out of it. Seven tries to suplex Bate to the outside but Bate fights out of it. Bate hits the exploder off the top, but Seven kicks out! Bate calls for the Tyler Driver '97, but Seven fights out of it. Seven hits a spinning back fist. Bate stumbles into the ropes. Bate bounces off the ropes and levels Seven with a koppo kick. Bate grabs Seven, hits the Tyler Driver '97 for the three count! Winner and STILL WWE United Kingdom Champion, Tyler Bate!