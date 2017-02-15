Trailer For Matt Riddle: All In Documentary, Neville Theme Song (Video), Mick Foley Making Appearance At Hockey Game

Matt Riddle
The above video from FloSlam is a new trailer for the upcoming “Matt Riddle: All In” documentary, taking a look at Riddle’s venture into the world of professional wrestling. The synopsis reads:
Mick Foley
According to Syracuse.com, WWE Hall of Fame Mick Foley is making an upcoming appearance on March 11 as a special guest at the Syracuse Crunch game against the St. John’s IceCaps.
Foley will be on hand to drop the puck, and he will sign autographs during the first intermission. VIP ticket packages including meet-and-greet tickets are also available; complete details are available through the Crunch website.
Break Orbit
The following is the latest remix to ‘King of the Cruiserweights’ Neville’s theme song “Break Orbit”:
