Trailer For Matt Riddle: All In Documentary, Neville Theme Song (Video), Mick Foley Making Appearance At Hockey Game

Matt Riddle

The above video from FloSlam is a new trailer for the upcoming “Matt Riddle: All In” documentary, taking a look at Riddle’s venture into the world of professional wrestling. The synopsis reads:

Matt Riddle was a stud in the UFC—a young star who kept winning, but couldn’t keep himself out of trouble. When the UFC released him, Riddle began a new adventure in the world of independent wrestling. Now, three years after his last MMA bout, Riddle is one of the top independent wrestling stars in the world and seen as a future WWE superstar by many in the industry. FloFilms followed Riddle on his journey and discovered what makes the man spreading the Gospel of Bro tick. Check out the trailer just weeks ahead of the documentary’s release.

Mick Foley

According to Syracuse.com, WWE Hall of Fame Mick Foley is making an upcoming appearance on March 11 as a special guest at the Syracuse Crunch game against the St. John’s IceCaps.

Foley will be on hand to drop the puck, and he will sign autographs during the first intermission. VIP ticket packages including meet-and-greet tickets are also available; complete details are available through the Crunch website.

Break Orbit

The following is the latest remix to ‘King of the Cruiserweights’ Neville’s theme song “Break Orbit”: