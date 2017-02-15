Konnan Offers Kendall Jenner A Spot In The Wolfpac, Kassius Ohno Is Returning To NXT (Video)

nWo 4 Life
Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Konnan offered Kendall Jenner an honorary spot in the nWo Wolfpac after she wore the group’s shirt on the runway at a New York fashion event.
According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Konnan said Jenner’s nod to the red and black was ‘too sweet’ and it got super over with him. Konnan added:
Jenner is the second celebrity to be in the headlines for a nWo shirt, as comedian Aziz Ansari also wore a nWo Wolfpac shirt on Saturday Night Live last month.
Kassius Ohno
WWE posted the following video hyping the NXT return of Chris Hero as Kassius Ohno:
