Konnan Offers Kendall Jenner A Spot In The Wolfpac, Kassius Ohno Is Returning To NXT (Video)

nWo 4 Life

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Konnan offered Kendall Jenner an honorary spot in the nWo Wolfpac after she wore the group’s shirt on the runway at a New York fashion event.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Konnan said Jenner’s nod to the red and black was ‘too sweet’ and it got super over with him. Konnan added:

“Wolfpac always welcomes cool members, so hit me up anytime Kendall and we’ll make you an official part of the family.”

Jenner is the second celebrity to be in the headlines for a nWo shirt, as comedian Aziz Ansari also wore a nWo Wolfpac shirt on Saturday Night Live last month.

Kassius Ohno

WWE posted the following video hyping the NXT return of Chris Hero as Kassius Ohno: